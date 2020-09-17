Does changing server effect the keyword ranking?

Marketing
#1

Hello, everyone.

Does changing the hosting server of the website have any effect on the keyword ranking

#2

How would changing the hosting server affect the content? :shifty:

#3

NO, it does not.

#4

No the server has no effect on this.

However, it should be noted that users will enjoy a faster website, hence faster server.

#5

if you will change the domain, negatively impact rankings and overall organic traffic volumes.

#6

That is not what the OP is asking about, and in any case, there are ways to do this correctly to minimise any impact on your traffic and ranking.