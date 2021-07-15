Does apply have hidden functions?

var currying = function (fn) {
var arg = []
return function () {
if (arguments.length == 0) {
return fn.apply(this, arg)
} else {
[].push.apply(arg, arguments) //(a) ok
// arg.push(arguments) //(b) wrong,arg stores the entire arguments as a object
// arg.push(arguments[0]) //(c) ok
}
}
}
var cost = (function () {
var sum = 0
return function () {
for (var i = 0, l = arguments.length; i < l; i++) {
sum += arguments[i]
}
return sum
}
})()
var costCurrying = currying(cost)
costCurrying(111)
costCurrying(222)
costCurrying(333)
console.log(costCurrying()) //666
I found the code for this structure in the Currying function,(a)stores arguments that were passed in only ,but (b) stores the entire Arguments object, including Callee and Symbol. I wonder if you could help me with this.