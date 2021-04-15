Does apply have hidden functions?

var fn1 = function(fn){
var arg = [];
return function(fn){
// here do something with fn
[].push.apply(arg, arguments) //>> (a)
// arg.push(arguments) //>> (b)
}
}
I found the code for this structure in the Currying function,(a)stores arguments that were passed in only ,but (b) stores the entire Arguments object, including Callee and Symbol. I wonder if you could help me with this.
Hi @897479992, it does not actually store the entire
arguments object;
apply() just treats its 2nd argument like an array and, in this case, pushes each of the
arguments elements to
arg. Another way of writing it with modern syntax would be using the spread operator:
arg.push(...arguments)
With
arg.push(arguments) OTOH you’d indeed just push the single
arguments object itself.