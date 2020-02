I am following a booking calendar youtube tutorial and they have used this piece of code, but I don’t know what it means or what the rules are for it.

$today = $date == date('Y-m-d')?"today" : "";

They have assigned $date a value and then made that equal $today - which I have never seen before, and then I cannot understand the ? after the date brackets.

Does anyone know what this code is actually saying and if there are references to this somewhere in the php manual?