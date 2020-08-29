Does anybody know what this software is?

A bit off topic, I understand, but I am doing a bit of research and stumbled across some software known as “ipTime”
https://iptime.com/iptime/?page_id=126&uid=14842&mod=document. Does anybody know what this is? It appeared to be a Korean login system, but correct me if I am wrong.
What is ipDISK Drive?]
ipDISK Drive connects with the ipTIME NAS series and ns series routers equipped with the NAS function, the FTP server provided through the ipDISK server for PC, and the general FTP server, so that folders shared from outside are installed on my PC. It can be used conveniently like a hard disk.
i think it’s a software. Have to translate it into English to know more?