Document.write(fopen(".txt", "r") {basically}

You could use an XLHttpRequest, something like this:

var x = new XMLHttpRequest(); x.onreadystatechange = function(){ if (this.readyState == 4 && this.status == 200) document.getElementById("container").innerText=this.responseText; } x.open("GET", "filename.txt", true); x.send();

Your web page HTML file and your text file need to be uploaded to the same folder on a server for this to work.

Paragraph formatting will be lost (unless you add more code).

Reference:

https://www.w3schools.com/xml/xml_http.asp