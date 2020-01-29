Document Object Model - The eternal confusion

Hello everyone, I have browsed all of the below resources, and I more confused.

Has anyone in his yesteryears faced the same issue of understanding what DOM is? If yes, Can they please share their insight. If I ask someone who really understands DOM how can he explain it in simple language to someone like me who is getting confused.

Although this part from W3Schools makes a certain sense to me →

The HTML elements as objects


https://www.w3schools.com/js/js_htmldom.asp


whatever this guy has written was very good, and for sure I have some understanding regarding DOM

so I think these are objects (of DOM) in a form of some algorithm or tree that browsers use to render visible part what we see in browsers) →

The basic elements of an HTML page are: The below list is not exhaustive though.

  • A text header, denoted using the <h1> , <h2> , <h3> , <h4> , <h5> , <h6> tags.
  • A paragraph, denoted using the <p> tag.
  • A horizontal ruler, denoted using the <hr> tag.
  • A link, denoted using the <a> (anchor) tag.
  • A list, denoted using the <ul> (unordered list), <ol> (ordered list) and <li> (list element) tags.
  • An image, denoted using the <img> tag
  • A divider, denoted using the <div> tag
  • A text span, denoted using the <span> tag
the DOM is a representation of a webpage as a set of Objects, all ‘nested’ inside each other (inside the overall, ‘document’, object)

Strictly speaking they’re not nested, but linked. They are a Tree model; every element (other than the root, document) has a Parent, and may have one or more Children.

What are objects?
Are they HTML Elements?

‘What are objects’ is a Javascript question, rather than a DOM question.

Most times, when you retrieve a DOM Element with Javascript, it is represented as an object of the Element Class (or something that implements the Element class, anyway).

Not quite. The DOM can be applied to any element based document - so XML can be represented by the DOM; it doesn’t contain an HTML Element object;

Which is somewhat of the point. document is a special object that represents the document as a whole; it is an instance of the Document class, rather than the Element class, and contains methods and properties related to the document as a whole.

You can differentiate these - you can invoke document.getElementsByTagName('html') and get a collection that contains a single Element object. That Element object represents the <html> node within the element tree.

Hi codeispoetry
The < object > defines implemented object within an HTML documents. Use of this element to implement multimedia such as video, audio, PDF and flash. you can also use the < object > implement another webpage into your Html document.

What you are describing is the <object> HTML tag, which itself would be an Element Object within the DOM, but that wasn’t the OP’s question.

You will likely benefit from learning about Object Oriented Programming (OOP). At least then you will understand the concept of objects. One way of defining objects is that they are instances of classes but for this context it helps to understand that objects are a very general concept that can apply to most anything.

See Document Object Model Core. That is the actual specification of the DOM, written not for beginners like you but for experienced programmers that are developing DOM parsers and processors such as what exist in browsers for use by JavaScript. Note that the DOM specification defines it as interfaces and classes. For beginners, interfaces are classes and are more of C++ things.

JavaScript is not the best implementation of OOP and I do not know what book to recommend to read to learn about OOP in JavaScript but I hope you are able to learn about OOP.

Object models (that could alternatively be called an API) exist for many things, such as word processing documents and spreadsheets, such as the following.

