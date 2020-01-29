Document Object Model - The eternal confusion

Hello everyone, I have browsed all of the below resources, and I more confused.
Has anyone in his yesteryears faced the same issue of understanding what DOM is? If yes, Can they please share their insight. If I ask someone who really understands DOM how can he explain it in simple language to someone like me who is getting confused.
Although this part from W3Schools makes a certain sense to me →
The HTML elements as objects
https://www.w3schools.com/js/js_htmldom.asp
whatever this guy has written was very good, and for sure I have some understanding regarding DOM
so I think these are objects (of DOM) in a form of some algorithm or tree that browsers use to render visible part what we see in browsers) →
The basic elements of an HTML page are: The below list is not exhaustive though.
- A text header, denoted using the
<h1>,
<h2>,
<h3>,
<h4>,
<h5>,
<h6>tags.
- A paragraph, denoted using the
<p>tag.
- A horizontal ruler, denoted using the
<hr>tag.
- A link, denoted using the
<a>(anchor) tag.
- A list, denoted using the
<ul>(unordered list),
<ol>(ordered list) and
<li>(list element) tags.
- An image, denoted using the
<img>tag
- A divider, denoted using the
<div>tag
- A text span, denoted using the
<span>tag