Document Object Model - The eternal confusion

#1

Hello everyone, I have browsed all of the below resources, and I more confused.

Has anyone in his yesteryears faced the same issue of understanding what DOM is? If yes, Can they please share their insight. If I ask someone who really understands DOM how can he explain it in simple language to someone like me who is getting confused.

Although this part from W3Schools makes a certain sense to me →

The HTML elements as objects


https://www.w3schools.com/js/js_htmldom.asp


whatever this guy has written was very good, and for sure I have some understanding regarding DOM

so I think these are objects (of DOM) in a form of some algorithm or tree that browsers use to render visible part what we see in browsers) →

The basic elements of an HTML page are: The below list is not exhaustive though.

  • A text header, denoted using the <h1> , <h2> , <h3> , <h4> , <h5> , <h6> tags.
  • A paragraph, denoted using the <p> tag.
  • A horizontal ruler, denoted using the <hr> tag.
  • A link, denoted using the <a> (anchor) tag.
  • A list, denoted using the <ul> (unordered list), <ol> (ordered list) and <li> (list element) tags.
  • An image, denoted using the <img> tag
  • A divider, denoted using the <div> tag
  • A text span, denoted using the <span> tag
#2

(ullllltra simplified.)

the DOM is a representation of a webpage as a set of Objects, all ‘nested’ inside each other (inside the overall, ‘document’, object)

Strictly speaking they’re not nested, but linked. They are a Tree model; every element (other than the root, document) has a Parent, and may have one or more Children.

1 Like
#3

What are objects?
Are they HTML Elements?

#5

‘What are objects’ is a Javascript question, rather than a DOM question.

Most times, when you retrieve a DOM Element with Javascript, it is represented as an object of the Element Class (or something that implements the Element class, anyway).

1 Like
#6

Not quite. The DOM can be applied to any element based document - so XML can be represented by the DOM; it doesn’t contain an HTML Element object;

Which is somewhat of the point. document is a special object that represents the document as a whole; it is an instance of the Document class, rather than the Element class, and contains methods and properties related to the document as a whole.

You can differentiate these - you can invoke document.getElementsByTagName('html') and get a collection that contains a single Element object. That Element object represents the <html> node within the element tree.