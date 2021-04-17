Document not being found in node js firebase

I am learning node js and i am learning firestore right now. I am using the firestore emulator. I am making a todo app. Whenever i try and get a doc from firestore it says it doesn’t exist.When i console log the doc it return a promise that is pending here is my code to read the data:

var docRef = db.collection(‘todos’);

console.log(docRef);

var doc = docRef.doc(‘todo1’);

const docinfo = docRef.get();

if (!doc.exists) {

console.log(‘No such document!’);

} else {

console.log(‘Document data:’, docinfo.data());

}

All the code is based of the firebase documentation

(Get data with Cloud Firestore | Firebase).

The json it should return is:

{

item: “test”

}

Can anyone help me?