$(document).keydown(function (evt) { ... }); NOT seen

My ultimate goal is to avoid having to insert "tabindex"=0 whereever I wish to focus using the TAB key.

Using "tabindex"=0 everywhere is straight forward using:

$("li").each(function() { $(this).attr("tabindex", 0); }); // in combination with: $(document).keyup(function (evt) { var code = evt.keyCode || evt.which; if (evt.shiftKey && code === 9) { // alert("do backward stuff"); evt.stopPropagation(); } else if (code === 9) { // alert("do forward stuff"); evt.stopPropagation(); } });

To implement not using "tabindex"=0 , I just use:

$(document).keydown(function (evt) { var code = evt.keyCode || evt.which; if (evt.shiftKey && code === 9) { // alert("do backward stuff"); // call .focus() on previous element focusPrevLI(); evt.stopPropagation(); } else if (code === 9) { // alert("do forward stuff"); // call .focus() on next element focusNextLI(); evt.stopPropagation(); } });

BUT … the above call to:

$(document).keydown(function (evt) { });

is not seen

NOTE: I deliberately use keydown not keyup because I want to intercept the TAB key between key press and bubbling up to the Browser so that I can call .focus() on the .next() element when tabbing forward or .focus on the .prev() element.

My reasoning is that calling .focus() effectively replaces the necessity of using "tabindex"=0 everywhere.