$(document).keydown(function (evt) { ... }); NOT seen

My ultimate goal is to avoid having to insert
"tabindex"=0 whereever I wish to focus using the TAB key.
Using
"tabindex"=0 everywhere is straight forward using:
$("li").each(function() {
$(this).attr("tabindex", 0);
});
// in combination with:
$(document).keyup(function (evt) {
var code = evt.keyCode || evt.which;
if (evt.shiftKey && code === 9) {
// alert("do backward stuff");
evt.stopPropagation();
}
else if (code === 9) {
// alert("do forward stuff");
evt.stopPropagation();
}
});
To implement not using
"tabindex"=0, I just use:
$(document).keydown(function (evt) {
var code = evt.keyCode || evt.which;
if (evt.shiftKey && code === 9) {
// alert("do backward stuff");
// call .focus() on previous element
focusPrevLI();
evt.stopPropagation();
}
else if (code === 9) {
// alert("do forward stuff");
// call .focus() on next element
focusNextLI();
evt.stopPropagation();
}
});
BUT … the above call to:
$(document).keydown(function (evt) {
});
is not seen
NOTE: I deliberately use
keydown not
keyup because I want to intercept the TAB key between key press and bubbling up to the Browser so that I can call .focus() on the .next() element when tabbing forward or .focus on the .prev() element.
My reasoning is that calling .focus() effectively replaces the necessity of using
"tabindex"=0 everywhere.
But disregarding that for the moment, the event-loop with
.keydown is not being recognized.