$(document).keydown(function (evt) { ... }); NOT seen

HTML & CSS
#1

My ultimate goal is to avoid having to insert "tabindex"=0 whereever I wish to focus using the TAB key.

Using "tabindex"=0 everywhere is straight forward using:

$("li").each(function() {
	$(this).attr("tabindex", 0);
});

// in combination with:

$(document).keyup(function (evt) {

	var code = evt.keyCode || evt.which;
		
	if (evt.shiftKey && code === 9) {
	//	alert("do backward stuff");
				
		evt.stopPropagation(); 
	}
	else if (code === 9) {
	//	alert("do forward stuff");
				
		evt.stopPropagation();
	}
			
});

To implement not using "tabindex"=0, I just use:

$(document).keydown(function (evt) {

	var code = evt.keyCode || evt.which;
		
	if (evt.shiftKey && code === 9) {
	//	alert("do backward stuff");
				
		// call .focus() on previous element
		focusPrevLI();
		
		evt.stopPropagation(); 
	}
	else if (code === 9) {
	//	alert("do forward stuff");
				
		// call .focus() on next element
		focusNextLI();

		evt.stopPropagation();
	}
			
});

BUT … the above call to:

$(document).keydown(function (evt) {
			
});

is not seen

NOTE: I deliberately use keydown not keyup because I want to intercept the TAB key between key press and bubbling up to the Browser so that I can call .focus() on the .next() element when tabbing forward or .focus on the .prev() element.

My reasoning is that calling .focus() effectively replaces the necessity of using "tabindex"=0 everywhere.

But disregarding that for the moment, the event-loop with .keydown is not being recognized.