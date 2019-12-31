Document gone giving 404 rather than 410

G|gone

The [G] flag forces the server to return a 410 Gone status with the response. This indicates that a resource used to be available, but is no longer available.

As with the [F] flag, you will typically use the “-” syntax for the rewrite target when using the [G] flag:

RewriteRule “oldproduct” “-” [G,NC]

When using [G], an [L] is implied - that is, the response is returned immediately, and no further rules are evaluated.