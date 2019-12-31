Document gone giving 404 rather than 410

I have the following in my .htaccess
RewriteRule "/docs/farming-project-proposal.pdf" "-" [G,NC]
but when I try to visit the page I get a 404 instead of a 410 error.
What am I missing?
Seems I was missing
ErrorDocument 410 /410.html
That and removing the leading slash seem to have done the trick.
There’s nothing quite like posting on a forum to find the answer for yourself!
I was wondering about the G Flag - did you try adding a hyphen enclosed in quotes?:
