document.getElementById().value not returning textbox value

Hello. I am trying to build a delivery optimization app with openstreetmaps, leaflet, javascript with a flask back-end.

The idea is that a delivery manager can click on a map to create a texbox(es) that indicates a delivery point(s) and what she

types in the textbox(es) as the size of the order(s). I am having trouble retrieving the values entered into the textboxes using

document.getElementById().value. I have a leaflet plug-in that I use to search for a location. I also have lists/arrays

that keep track/process the coordinates of the textboxes and the distribution centre from which orders are filled.

The list of the textbox coordinates is stringified and assigned to the value of a hidden textbox.

My code for creating the map looks like this:

<body onLoad="javascript:init();"> <div id="map"></div> <div id="map"> <input type="button" id="btn1" value="Submit" /> <input type="hidden" id="coord1" value="" /> </div> <script language="javascript"> var map; var str; var dc_coords; var counter = 0; var coordinates = {}; var customer_orders = {}; var coords; var coords_array; function init() { map = L.map('map'); //add a tile layer to add to our map, in this case it's the 'standard' OpenStreetMap.org tile server L.tileLayer('http://{s}.tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png', { attribution: '© <a href="http://openstreetmap.org">OpenStreetMap</a> contributors', maxZoom: 18 }).addTo(map); map.attributionControl.setPrefix(''); // Don't show the 'Powered by Leaflet' text. Attribution overload var nairobi = new L.LatLng(-1.28333,36.81667); // geographical point (longitude and latitude) map.setView(nairobi, 13); L.marker([-1.28333,36.81667]).addTo(map) .bindPopup('Distribution<br> Centre') .openPopup(); coordinates[counter] = nairobi; dc_coords = JSON.stringify(coordinates); var osmGeocoder = new L.Control.OSMGeocoder({placeholder: 'Search location...'}); // The line above creates the search function for locating places. map.doubleClickZoom.disable(); map.on('dblclick', onMapClick); // Here I am specifying the handler for the double-click event. map.addControl(osmGeocoder); } ....... ....... ....... </script> </body>`Preformatted text`

I am aware that global variables in javascript are a bad practice. Forgive me I am relatively new to javascript. I want to

solve the problem first. Textboxes are created by double-clicking. The handler code for double-clicking event is as follows:

<script language="javascript"> ............. ............. ............. function onMapClick(e) { counter++; var order_box = '<input type="text" id= ' + '"' + counter + '"' + ' onchange="doSubmit(' + "'" + counter + "'" + ')"' + ' size = "5">'; // I have also tried oninput and onblur var myIcon = new L.divIcon({ html:order_box }); var marker = new L.marker(e.latlng, {icon: myIcon}).addTo(map); coordinates[counter] = e.latlng; str = JSON.stringify(coordinates); document.getElementById('coord1').value = str; } map.doubleClickZoom.enable(); </script>

I have a counter variable that keeps track of the number of textboxes created. Since I can’t know how many textboxes

will be created before hand, I use the string version of the current value of the counter variable for the id of a

textbox just created. I have specified an onchange event on each textbox created that triggers its handler passing

the id of the textbox as an argument. The code for the handler is as follows:

function doSubmit(id_string) { alert("id_string: " + id_string); alert("type of id_string: " + typeof(id_string)); coords = document.getElementById('coord1').value; coords_array = coords.split("},"); var customer_order_size = document.getElementById(id_string).value; alert("textbox_id: " + document.getElementById(id_string).id); alert("customer_order_size: " + customer_order_size); var current_element = (coords_array[parseInt(id_string)]).split(":{"); if(typeof(customer_order_size) != "undefined") { var complete_entry = customer_order_size + ":" + current_element[1]; customer_orders[id_string] = complete_entry; } }

The problem now is that after I enter a value in the textbox and trigger the doSumbit by removing the focus from the textbox,

the document.getElementById(id_string).value is returning undefined. I have confirmed that the id is being passed correctly to

the doSubmit function and that the element exists. I have replaced onchange with onblur and oninput to no avail. I have searched

high and low, even as far as W3C Document Object Model (DOM) Level 2 Events Specification, also to no avail. I would be grateful

for pointers to what I might be doing wrong. Tested the code with Mozilla Firefox and Chrome, same result. Thanks for the anticipated help.