document.getElementById for PHP

The other Sam has already explained things well but perhaps a little clarification will help.

The way that PHP works is that the compiler reads the PHP file from beginning to end. It generally writes the HTML out as-is and processes the PHP code when it is encountered. Whatever HTML is generated by the PHP code is written and the compiler proceeds from there. It is not clear what you need to do but you just need to figure out a different design depending on what you need to do.

If you need to create some form of interaction where something happens in the client after the page has been sent then you either need to do that using JavaScript or you need to do a post-back. In a post-back the entire page is processed again but your PHP will do something different; there are many articles about that.

If you need to do something during the initial processing of the page where the code needs to refer to HTML elsewhere in the final document then it is a matter of re-designing how you do that. The JavaScript way of doing it will not work.