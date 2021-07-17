document.getbyID not working on a specific case ... works on most cases

RESOLVED!

Thanks Paul and Gandalf… for the help…had i done as Paul said i would have caught it… but I used Pauls own ref… but my bad… never did get it to work… even when correct… so just did it with jqurey and worked fantastic…

<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.4.0/jquery.min.js"></script> <button id="setText">LoadIT</button> <script> $("#setText").click(function(event) { $('#mauticform_input_gf_first_name').val(<? echo $first_name; ?>) $('#mauticform_input_gf_last_name').val(<? echo $last_name; ?>) $('#mauticform_input_gf_phone').val(<? echo $phone; ?>) $('#mauticform_input_gf_user_email').val(<? echo $user_email; ?>) }); </script>

Getting the echo for the php varialbes to work wit jquerey took a while but i got the working verions… no quotes around the php conversion is what I needed… but the from filler is great… thanks again…