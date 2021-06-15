document.getbyID not working on a specific case ... works on most cases

I have used the document.getElementbyID many times and it normally works for me… However this one has not cooperated with any of my attempts… Could someone take a look and maybe get me the correct path i have tried everything i can think of…if you scroll the file which is php and html you will see a couple of code attempts that did not work.

All I want to do is be able to replace each of the variables with new ones and it is just not working for me as usual… maybe someone can see what I am overlooking…

I have been able to use the old < echo ? = $var; ?> to interract with document but not here.

Thank you:

you will see 3 of these… my testing… not needed…

<?php $first_name = "Tom"; echo "first_name = $first_name<br>"; $last_name = "Chandler"; echo "last_name = $last_name<br>"; $phone = "757-345-2345"; echo "phone = $phone<br>"; $user_email = "john@bond.com"; echo "user_email = $user_email<br>"; echo 'id="mauticform_input_gf_first_name" for first_name.'; echo "<br><br>"; ?> <form autocomplete="false" role="form" method="post" action="https://mydomain.com/form/submit?formId=3" id="mauticform_gf" data-mautic-form="gf" enctype="multipart/form-data"> <div class="mauticform-error" id="mauticform_gf_error"></div> <div class="mauticform-message" id="mauticform_gf_message"></div> <div class="mauticform-innerform"> <div class="mauticform-page-wrapper mauticform-page-1" data-mautic-form-page="1"> <div id="mauticform_gf_first_name" class="mauticform-row mauticform-text mauticform-field-1"> <input id="mauticform_input_gf_first_name" name="mauticform[first_name]" value="FIRSTNAMEXXX" class="mauticform-input" type="text"> <span class="mauticform-errormsg" style="display: none;"></span> </div> <document.getElementbyID("mauticform_input_gf_first_name").value=<? echo $first_name; ?> <div id="mauticform_gf_last_name" class="mauticform-row mauticform-text mauticform-field-2"> <input id="mauticform_input_gf_last_name" name="mauticform[last_name]" value="LASTNAMEXXX" class="mauticform-input" type="text"> <span class="mauticform-errormsg" style="display: none;"></span> </div> <div id="mauticform_gf_phone" class="mauticform-row mauticform-tel mauticform-field-3"> <input id="mauticform_input_gf_phone" name="mauticform[phone]" value="PHONEXXX" class="mauticform-input" type="tel"> <span class="mauticform-errormsg" style="display: none;"></span> </div> <div id="mauticform_gf_email" class="mauticform-row mauticform-email mauticform-field-4"> <input id="mauticform_input_gf_email" name="mauticform[email]" value="EMAILXXX" class="mauticform-input" type="email"> <span class="mauticform-errormsg" style="display: none;"></span> </div> <div id="mauticform_gf_submit" class="mauticform-row mauticform-button-wrapper mauticform-field-5"> <button type="submit" name="mauticform[submit]" id="mauticform_input_gf_submit" value="" class="mauticform-button btn btn-default">Submit</button> </div> </div> </div> <input type="hidden" name="mauticform[formId]" id="mauticform_gf_id" value="3"> <input type="hidden" name="mauticform[return]" id="mauticform_gf_return" value=""> <input type="hidden" name="mauticform[formName]" id="mauticform_gf_name" value="gf"> </form> </div> </div> </table> </html> document.getElementbyID("mauticform_input_gf_first_name").value=<? echo $first_name; ?> document.getElementbyID("mauticform_gf_first_name").value