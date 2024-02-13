Docker - PHP environment variables

Hey all, so I’ve been messing with Docker containers for a while and I’ve been trying to spin up my own custom PHP image to use and I’ve come across using environment variables within the containers.

I think I got a working solution, but I don’t think it’s the right approach. I know people have been referencing the DotEnv Composer project for this type of work, but that’s kind of not what I’m looking for. I don’t want to have to predefine a PHP file that then gets a custom .env file.

So my question is, has anyone been successful in passing environment variables into their containers and then using the $_ENV variables to get their environment variables?