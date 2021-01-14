Docker expose to internet with NGROK

Hi, I don’t know if I’m on the right channel to ask.

I’m using docker and it works fine on my web app, I use windows host so that I can access like this myapp.local in the browser everything works fine. and I’m using it almost 2 years. now I realize that I want to expose my local app using NGROk but I have no luck to achieve, can someone help me please how expose my local app to internet. I added this image to my docker-compose wernight/ngrok , but I don’t know how to generate the ngrok url so that I can use it.

Thank you in advance

version: "3.8"
services:

  web:
    image: nginx:stable
    container_name: webcontainer
    ports:
      - "80:80"
    volumes:
      - ./:/var/www/myapp
      - ./myapp.conf:/etc/nginx/conf.d/myapp.conf
    expose:
      - 9000
    external_links:
      - php
      - db
  ngrok:
    image: wernight/ngrok
    links:
      - web
    ports:
      - "4040:4040"
    env_file: .env
    environment:
      NGROK_PORT: web:80