Docker creates a directory that does not exist in the source code!

Hello,

The project files and directories are as follows:

.idea app components contracts delegation exceptions forms/auth helpers hooks public services store styles .dockerignore .editorconfig .eslintrc.json .gitignore .gitlab-ci.yml .prettierrc App.tsx Dockerfile README.md i18n.ts next.config.js ni18n.config.ts.js package-lock.json package.json postcss.config.js tailwind.config.js theme.config.tsx tsconfig.json

The compose file and Dockerfile are as follows:

FROM node:23-alpine # Create non-root user with configurable UID/GID ARG USER_ID=999 ARG GROUP_ID=995 RUN addgroup -g ${GROUP_ID} appuser && \ adduser -S -u ${USER_ID} -G appuser appuser WORKDIR /app COPY package*.json ./ # Install dependencies as root first RUN npm install -g npm@latest && \ npm install --legacy-peer-deps # Create .next directory with correct permissions RUN mkdir -p /app/.next && \ chown -R ${USER_ID}:${GROUP_ID} /app/.next COPY --chown=${USER_ID}:${GROUP_ID} . . # Ensure proper permissions for node_modules RUN chown -R ${USER_ID}:${GROUP_ID} /app/node_modules USER ${USER_ID} EXPOSE 3000 CMD ["npm", "run", "dev"]

And:

portal: container_name: portal restart: unless-stopped build: context: /home/Projects/portal/ dockerfile: Dockerfile environment: - NODE_ENV=development - WATCHPACK_POLLING="false" - FAST_REFRESH="true" - NEXT_TELEMETRY_DISABLED=1 - MAX_OLD_SPACE_SIZE=4096 - GENERATE_SOURCEMAP=false - INLINE_RUNTIME_CHUNK=false - USER_ID=${USER_ID:-999} - GROUP_ID=${GROUP_ID:-995} user: "${USER_ID:-999}:${GROUP_ID:-995}" volumes: - /home/Projects/portal:/app - /app/node_modules - portal-next:/app/.next volumes: portal-view-next:

After running the container, a directory named portal-view is created inside the app directory inside the container, which has nothing inside it. Now when I open the website I get the following error:

Failed to compile ./components/policies/policyForm.tsx:5:1 Module not found: Can't resolve '@/portal-view/hooks/formFields/GetFormFields' 3 | import FormInput from '@/components/share/form/formInput'; 4 | import React, { useEffect, useState } from 'react'; > 5 | import GetFormFields from '@/portal-view/hooks/formFields/GetFormFields'; | ^ 6 | import GetTypeOrders from '@/portal-view/hooks/typeOrders/getTypeOrders'; 7 | import GetCompanies from '@/portal-view/hooks/Company/getCompanies'; 8 | import GetCategories from '@/portal-view/hooks/categories/GetCategories'; https://nextjs.org/docs/messages/module-not-found Import trace for requested module: ./components/policies/ComponentPolicy.tsx

Why is this happening? Is the Docker configuration wrong?

Thank you.