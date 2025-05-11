Docker creates a directory that does not exist in the source code!

Hello,
The project files and directories are as follows:
.idea
app
components
contracts
delegation
exceptions
forms/auth
helpers
hooks
public
services
store
styles
.dockerignore
.editorconfig
.eslintrc.json
.gitignore
.gitlab-ci.yml
.prettierrc
App.tsx
Dockerfile
README.md
i18n.ts
next.config.js
ni18n.config.ts.js
package-lock.json
package.json
postcss.config.js
tailwind.config.js
theme.config.tsx
tsconfig.json
The compose file and Dockerfile are as follows:
FROM node:23-alpine
# Create non-root user with configurable UID/GID
ARG USER_ID=999
ARG GROUP_ID=995
RUN addgroup -g ${GROUP_ID} appuser && \
adduser -S -u ${USER_ID} -G appuser appuser
WORKDIR /app
COPY package*.json ./
# Install dependencies as root first
RUN npm install -g npm@latest && \
npm install --legacy-peer-deps
# Create .next directory with correct permissions
RUN mkdir -p /app/.next && \
chown -R ${USER_ID}:${GROUP_ID} /app/.next
COPY --chown=${USER_ID}:${GROUP_ID} . .
# Ensure proper permissions for node_modules
RUN chown -R ${USER_ID}:${GROUP_ID} /app/node_modules
USER ${USER_ID}
EXPOSE 3000
CMD ["npm", "run", "dev"]
And:
portal:
container_name: portal
restart: unless-stopped
build:
context: /home/Projects/portal/
dockerfile: Dockerfile
environment:
- NODE_ENV=development
- WATCHPACK_POLLING="false"
- FAST_REFRESH="true"
- NEXT_TELEMETRY_DISABLED=1
- MAX_OLD_SPACE_SIZE=4096
- GENERATE_SOURCEMAP=false
- INLINE_RUNTIME_CHUNK=false
- USER_ID=${USER_ID:-999}
- GROUP_ID=${GROUP_ID:-995}
user: "${USER_ID:-999}:${GROUP_ID:-995}"
volumes:
- /home/Projects/portal:/app
- /app/node_modules
- portal-next:/app/.next
volumes:
portal-view-next:
After running the container, a directory named
portal-view is created inside the
app directory inside the container, which has nothing inside it. Now when I open the website I get the following error:
Failed to compile
./components/policies/policyForm.tsx:5:1
Module not found: Can't resolve '@/portal-view/hooks/formFields/GetFormFields'
3 | import FormInput from '@/components/share/form/formInput';
4 | import React, { useEffect, useState } from 'react';
> 5 | import GetFormFields from '@/portal-view/hooks/formFields/GetFormFields';
| ^
6 | import GetTypeOrders from '@/portal-view/hooks/typeOrders/getTypeOrders';
7 | import GetCompanies from '@/portal-view/hooks/Company/getCompanies';
8 | import GetCategories from '@/portal-view/hooks/categories/GetCategories';
https://nextjs.org/docs/messages/module-not-found
Import trace for requested module:
./components/policies/ComponentPolicy.tsx
Why is this happening? Is the Docker configuration wrong?
Thank you.