Docker creates a directory that does not exist in the source code!

Server Config
,
1

Hello,
The project files and directories are as follows:

.idea
app
components
contracts
delegation
exceptions
forms/auth
helpers
hooks
public
services
store
styles
.dockerignore
.editorconfig
.eslintrc.json
.gitignore
.gitlab-ci.yml
.prettierrc
App.tsx
Dockerfile
README.md
i18n.ts
next.config.js
ni18n.config.ts.js
package-lock.json
package.json
postcss.config.js
tailwind.config.js
theme.config.tsx
tsconfig.json

The compose file and Dockerfile are as follows:

FROM node:23-alpine

# Create non-root user with configurable UID/GID
ARG USER_ID=999
ARG GROUP_ID=995

RUN addgroup -g ${GROUP_ID} appuser && \
    adduser -S -u ${USER_ID} -G appuser appuser

WORKDIR /app

COPY package*.json ./

# Install dependencies as root first
RUN npm install -g npm@latest && \
    npm install --legacy-peer-deps

# Create .next directory with correct permissions
RUN mkdir -p /app/.next && \
    chown -R ${USER_ID}:${GROUP_ID} /app/.next

COPY --chown=${USER_ID}:${GROUP_ID} . .

# Ensure proper permissions for node_modules
RUN chown -R ${USER_ID}:${GROUP_ID} /app/node_modules

USER ${USER_ID}

EXPOSE 3000

CMD ["npm", "run", "dev"]

And:

portal:
    container_name: portal
    restart: unless-stopped
    build:
      context: /home/Projects/portal/
      dockerfile: Dockerfile
    environment:
      - NODE_ENV=development
      - WATCHPACK_POLLING="false"
      - FAST_REFRESH="true"
      - NEXT_TELEMETRY_DISABLED=1
      - MAX_OLD_SPACE_SIZE=4096
      - GENERATE_SOURCEMAP=false
      - INLINE_RUNTIME_CHUNK=false
      - USER_ID=${USER_ID:-999}
      - GROUP_ID=${GROUP_ID:-995}
    user: "${USER_ID:-999}:${GROUP_ID:-995}"
    volumes:
      - /home/Projects/portal:/app
      - /app/node_modules          
      - portal-next:/app/.next

volumes:
  portal-view-next:

After running the container, a directory named portal-view is created inside the app directory inside the container, which has nothing inside it. Now when I open the website I get the following error:

Failed to compile

./components/policies/policyForm.tsx:5:1
Module not found: Can't resolve '@/portal-view/hooks/formFields/GetFormFields'
  3 | import FormInput from '@/components/share/form/formInput';
  4 | import React, { useEffect, useState } from 'react';
> 5 | import GetFormFields from '@/portal-view/hooks/formFields/GetFormFields';
    | ^
  6 | import GetTypeOrders from '@/portal-view/hooks/typeOrders/getTypeOrders';
  7 | import GetCompanies from '@/portal-view/hooks/Company/getCompanies';
  8 | import GetCategories from '@/portal-view/hooks/categories/GetCategories';

https://nextjs.org/docs/messages/module-not-found

Import trace for requested module:
./components/policies/ComponentPolicy.tsx

Why is this happening? Is the Docker configuration wrong?

Thank you.