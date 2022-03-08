"docker compose up" not finishing

Hello,

Ref.: https://www.sitepoint.com/premium/books/php-mysql-novice-to-ninja-7th-edition/read/1/kye1h2p4/

I have installed the M1 chip version of Docker, rebooted the computer, did

git clone https://github.com/v-je/docker.git

and see that the config files got downloaded, then

docker compose up and the installation seems to be stuck here:

docker-mysql-1                 | Version: '10.7.3-MariaDB-1:10.7.3+maria~focal'  socket: '/run/mysqld/mysqld.sock'  port: 3306  mariadb.org binary distribution

Screenshot: https://d.pr/i/qgJRrS

Any idea?

(I moved this to server config as I didn’t think it had any PHP content, I hope that was correct.)

docker-compose up doesn’t install anything, it starts a few docker containers that can work together to serve content.

The fact that it stops means that it’s ready to start serving content.

If you want it to run in the background instead you should run docker-compose up -d.

IC.

I ran

docker-compose up -d

and it’s working fine now.

The corresponding command in the book is actually:

docker compose up -d

There’s a space between docker and compose. I guess that does not matter?

Thanks for your help.