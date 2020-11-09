Do you use CDN?

I have zero experience of CDN. Just what I read about it. Found CloudFlare and added my test site there. No major affect on the speed so far.
https://gowebstatic.tk/cdn
What is your experience using CDN? Does it make sense?
I have a couple of sites that use Google’s AmpProject and they supply a free CDN for the web-pages and the images.
Also Google gives preferential treatment to mobile search results.
Many very big sites are using the AmpProject as New York Times and BBC UK so it must be OK