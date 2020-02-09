Do <span>'s and <a href="E"> have the same SEO backlink capability?

Do <span>'s and <a href="E"> have the same SEO backlink capability? What I mean is that does the Google crawler recognize them both as backlinks that will increase the ranking of the linked website?

I can’t imagine it will do anything of the sort <span> does not a URL make. It does NOT have a href=“” attribute for starters.

That would surprise me if Google considered a span as an anchor.

I mean like a link inside a span tag. My bad.

If anything I would not recommend writing broken web pages. However, since such “pseudo links” would only work with JavaScript doing what the browser does naturally with proper anchors, I suppose you could use

What is your use case for wanting to do such a thing?

In that case anchors will be considered anchors regardless of what their parent element is.