Do <span>'s and <a href="E"> have the same SEO backlink capability?

If anything I would not recommend writing broken web pages. However, since such “pseudo links” would only work with JavaScript doing what the browser does naturally with proper anchors, I suppose you could use

MDN Web Docs Using data attributes HTML5 is designed with extensibility in mind for data that should be associated with a particular element but need not have any defined meaning. data-* attributes allow us to store extra information on standard, semantic HTML elements without other...

What is your use case for wanting to do such a thing?

EDIT

In that case anchors will be considered anchors regardless of what their parent element is.