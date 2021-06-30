Do social sharing links present on a webpage effect seo?

How do uncrawlable social sharing links affect SEO?
If they’re uncrawlable, and you know they’re uncrawlable, you should probably mark them nofollow so that the engine doesn’t waste its time, but other than that I don’t see why it would affect anything.
Well, right off the bat, no one wants to have their webpage be uncrawled by Google. If you intend it to stay that way, it would not be qualified for SEO even, because they are not indexed by Google.
Social sharing links present a major role on your webpage and if neglecting these links will surely affect your website SEO. Nowadays social signals are very important to the search engine algorithms. This may lead your website and grab a heavy social media traffic. Now the main concern is that we have to make the website more user friendly so that the user would not get confuse and stay there longer and feel good with the content.
SEO stands for “search engine optimisation” - optimising a page so that search engines can index it more easily and assess its useful for inclusion in search results.
How would the presence or absence of social sharing links on a page affect search results? If I’m looking for a recipe for tomato and basil soup, that’s what I expect to see in my search results. I don’t care two hoots whether or not the page has social sharing icons, only that it has a good recipe. Why would social sharing links influence SEO in any way?