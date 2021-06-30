Do social sharing links present on a webpage effect seo?

hashtag: hashtag: Social sharing links present a major role on your webpage and if neglecting these links will surely affect your website SEO

SEO stands for “search engine optimisation” - optimising a page so that search engines can index it more easily and assess its useful for inclusion in search results.

How would the presence or absence of social sharing links on a page affect search results? If I’m looking for a recipe for tomato and basil soup, that’s what I expect to see in my search results. I don’t care two hoots whether or not the page has social sharing icons, only that it has a good recipe. Why would social sharing links influence SEO in any way?