Do signed or annotated git tags have any special advantage over lightweight tags?

I’d been using the normal
git tag -m <something> command over the years to create tags and releases for even my open source side projects. But today I learned that such tags (unsigned or non-annotated) are supposed to be used only for private or temporary use. And we are supposed to do the following instead so that the tags actually get signed with our identity:
git tag -m "v1.0" -a "v1.0"
The
-a tag can be used to add useful notes to the commit apparently. But apart from that, do you see any special advantages, especially when pushing code to Github? Is Github going to treat annotated code/releases/tags somewhat differently in any situation? I’m asking from a more pragmatic or utilitarian perspective.