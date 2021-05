Yeah you need to find the CBUTTON shortcode. It will either being in a shortcodes file or defined in functions.php for the theme. Just look around in the theme. Once you find it, you should see the typical link code that will allow you to add the target="_blank" piece.

HOWEVER, usually it is a bad idea to directly edit the theme code if you think the theme is going to get updated at some point. It will overwrite your changes. When you do find the shortcode function, see if perhaps it takes any parameters. If it does, one of them might be to set the button to open in a new tab.

Maybe even ask the author if it is possible to add that as a feature, or if it is on github, make a pull request to change it. That way if they do update the theme in the future, it will have a way for you to do the new tab on click and keep your change in there.