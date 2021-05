Apologies in advance for what is no doubt a newbie question but I’m editing a WordPress theme and need to get a button to open in a new tab when someone clicks on it. Usually to do this it would be target="_blank". However, in the theme it has the following code:

<?php echo do_shortcode('[CBUTTON]'); ?>

Do I somehow edit this directly or do I need to work back to find a file with all the shortcuts in it?

Thanks in advance.