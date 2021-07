Hi,

the site I am not working on has a sitemap and it is being used by google. But I am wondering if that is because it was submitted via webmaster tools rather than google finding it. There is no mention of the sitemap in the robots.txt file which is why I am wondering if this is the case. Or does google do a check for sitemap.xml anyway?

I’m assuming it would be beneficial to add the sitemap location to robots.txt to ensure other search engines will be able to find it.

thoughts?

Thanks