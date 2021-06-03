Do people trust online forms?

I have a client that has an ineffective way of collecting information. Right now, customers download a document from the site, fill it out, and email it.

I was considering changing this to an online form, so people can directly send information.

Some of this information is private, like insurance numbers. I’m running SSL, and the form itself is secure.

Do you think people will trust this new form to send data? I don’t want to change systems and have it not work out. However, I think it could really help the business by making it easier for customers.