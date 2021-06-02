Do people trust online forms?

General Web Dev
#1

I have a client that has an ineffective way of collecting information. Right now, customers download a document from the site, fill it out, and email it.

I was considering changing this to an online form, so people can directly send information.

Some of this information is private, like insurance numbers. I’m running SSL, and the form itself is secure.

Do you think people will trust this new form to send data? I don’t want to change systems and have it not work out. However, I think it could really help the business by making it easier for customers.

#2

Could it be possible to offer the current download and email form for those who are not comfortable with the new online form?

I believe that such a measure can help ensure that their data is well taken care of and make them more willing to use the convenient online form.