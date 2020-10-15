Do paid followers last on instagram?

I am an influencer but I am not getting organic followers, what should I do? Should I go for follow for follow technique? Or should I purchase the followers?
Purchasing followers is a violation of Instagram’s Community Guidelines, and as such cannot be condoned by this forum or its users.
Like @m_hutley says, it violates TOS.
But not to be rude, but if you don’t have followers, are you really an influencer? Perhaps you want to be one, but at this point, you’re not. But unless you’re REALLY lucky, that takes a LOT of time, effort and moxie. There is no easy path for that lifestyle.