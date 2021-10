Do operations in array with values from another array

It looks as though you will be using the same primary key for both arrays so you can use this key to identify which factor will be applied to which array group.

foreach($data as $key => $ar): // So $data[$key] group will use $factor[$key] endforeach;

To get to the actual values we loop again through the sub array and can define a skey to identify this sub group.

foreach($data as $key => $ar): foreach($data[$key] as $skey => $sar): endforeach; endforeach;

So we want to take value $data[$key][$skey]['Importo'] and divide by $factor[$key]

For example purposes I will assign the result to a field called 'NEWImporto' , i.e. $data[$key][$skey]['NEWImporto'] . All together we have this.

foreach($data as $key => $ar): foreach($data[$key] as $skey => $sar): $data[$key][$skey]['NEWImporto'] = $data[$key][$skey]['Importo']/$factor[$key]; endforeach; endforeach; echo "<pre>"; print_r($data); echo "</pre>";