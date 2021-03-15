DO NOT Print header and footer

I use the following code to eliminate the printing of header and footer (URL, page, date, etc).
Obviously with this code, on the 2nd page the print is right at the top of the page.
Is there a better way to eliminate headers and footers with normal margins?
Thanks
<style type="text/css" media="print">
@page
{
size: auto; /* auto is the initial value */
margin: 0mm; /* this affects the margin in the printer settings */
}
html
{
background-color: #FFFFFF;
margin: 0px; /* this affects the margin on the html before sending to printer */
}
body
{
border: solid 0px blue ;
margin: 10mm 15mm 10mm 15mm; /* margin you want for the content */
}
</style>