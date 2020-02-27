Do I need to show prices at this level?

Hello. I am designing a product catalog for my e-commerce site. On this page, on the left-hand side there is a menu of categories…
And on the right-hand side, is a listing of products in the chosen category.
For each listing, there is a product thumbnail and then summary information like…
Would leaving the available book formats and pricing details for the Product Details page be annoying to customers?
I’m not trying to be secretive, however, I fear that putting the available book formats and pricing details will clutter up this page, which is simply a listing of all products in a given category.
My initial impressions were that these specifics would be better suited on the Product Details page, since there is where a person will actually choose the given product/format/size/color/etc and then (hopefully) choose “Add to Cart”.
We had a redesign/ re-arch recently. At the time it was decided that prices would not be shown on any page until the customer entered there address and we localized them, even though we had segmentation abilities. We built the entire architecture around “no price till loclaize” with localization being the only true entry point into the shop area… guess what… no bueno.
So now we’re tasked with the issue of how to make it work by showing prices before localization (not as easy as it might sound since we didn’t set it up this way). What I’m saying is, a muti-billion dollar corporation found what a hand full of us knew going in, people want to see prices.
Where are you located at? And where all do you sell to?
Often the best way to learn how NOT to do things is to follow multi-billon dollar corporations!!
When I look at sites like Amazon and Barnes & Noble, they have prices, but I feel like both sites look cluttered - especially Amazon.
For me, I would never buy anything unless I drill-down to the product details page, which is where I had originally planned on spelling out the various formats a product is offered in (e.g. online, print, etc) and then spell out the pricing there.
But on second thought, I can see where people want to know prices immediately - although in my case, almost all books are the same price and thus it doesn’t seem like as big of a deal.
Attached are some mockups I did last night in LibreOffice. How does my basic presentation of the price look on the product catalog search results page?
Also, related to my original question - and your comments - what should I do as far as navigation from the Product catalog to the Product Details page?
It seems like most e-commerce sites have an “Add to Cart” button in the Product Catalog search results, but again, I prefer not to do that as it clutters things up. (Since I am dabbling with responsive design on these last few pages, I am trying to streamline them as much as possible for mobile users.)
Again, for me, I would never buy something without researching the specifics on the Product Details page. And so in the sample attached above, I am assuming that people realize they can click on the book title to drill down, or they can click on the product image to drill down, and I also added in a slight clue by adding a “(more…)” link at the end of the product description.
