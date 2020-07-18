Do I need the download attribute to create a href to download zip and rar files

I have been told to make a link download a file I use:-

<a href="/images/filename.zip" download>click here</a>

But seems if the file is a .zip or .rar it automatically gives download dialogue without the download attribute. My question is whether it is safe to just give a link to a zip or rar file to download it or if there is a good reason to include the download attribute, maybe it is browser dependent, maybe less browsers support it, maybe it is deprecated - any advice please?