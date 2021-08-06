Do I need both? A web host and a web domain or can I choose one or the other?

With most domain registrars, they do provide web hosting services as well. However, Allied Technologies suggest that you keep both services and treat them as individuals. Why does this help? Well, for starters, it will give you a lot of flexibility in case you want to change either- your web host or your web domain if both are not tied together. In case you really want to buy a web host and a web domain from the same company, we would suggest you opt for Bluehost. In our opinion, they have been able to nail both services very well, while providing decent price points too.