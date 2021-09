Do i loose speed?

I have public function user_data()



I need to return username, avatar and level so it would be:

$username = $main->user_data($user, "username")); $avatar = $main->user_data($user, "avatar")); $avatar = $main->user_data($user, "level"));

or i could use query without function:

$stmt = $main->con->prepare('SELECT username, avatar, level FROM users WHERE id=?'); $stmt->execute([$user]); $row = $stmt->fetch();

The question is do i lose time when i select data via function?

I believe that i connect 3 times more if i use function so it is slower?