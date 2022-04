I've found an audio mp3 sound for my zombie. It's an mp3 format. Now if I wanted to use the other available audio files (wav, m4a ogg) etc for backup purposes would these audio files(sounds) be already availble on the backup. Or would I have to check each audio file to see if those files have the same audio/sound as my original MP3? Hope this makes sense to anyone reading my question

