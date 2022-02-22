Do i have a upload a base64 image to a folder before i can use it in the rest of the script?

Hi,
I’m trying to create an upload form where the user uploads an image which is then combined with a png overlay.
I have both parts working separately. I’m using croppie.js so the user can crop their image and it then passes the cropped image as a base64 image which i can then save to a folder. this works fine but i can’t work out how to add in the overlay part before saving it.
I’m not sure if i can use the base64 image in the overlay script without first uploading it as an image to my server. I was hoping not to do this as i’d have to clean up that image when i make the final combined overlay image.
this is the script that uploads the image
$img = $_POST['imagebase64'];
$img = str_replace('data:image/png;base64,', '', $img);
$img = str_replace(' ', '+', $img);
$data = base64_decode($img);
$file = "upload/" . uniqid() . '.png';
$success = file_put_contents($file, $data);
echo '<img src="https://www.example.co.uk/project/'.$file.'">';
I’m using this script for the overlay https://www.php.net/manual/en/image.examples-watermark.php
<?php
// Load the stamp and the photo to apply the watermark to
$stamp = imagecreatefrompng('stamp.png');
$im = imagecreatefromjpeg('photo.jpeg');
// Set the margins for the stamp and get the height/width of the stamp image
$marge_right = 10;
$marge_bottom = 10;
$sx = imagesx($stamp);
$sy = imagesy($stamp);
// Copy the stamp image onto our photo using the margin offsets and the photo
// width to calculate positioning of the stamp.
imagecopy($im, $stamp, imagesx($im) - $sx - $marge_right, imagesy($im) - $sy - $marge_bottom, 0, 0, imagesx($stamp), imagesy($stamp));
// Output and free memory
header('Content-type: image/png');
imagepng($im);
imagedestroy($im);
?>
I tried using $data as the $im but it fails as it doesn’t understand it as ‘of type GdImage’. Can i somehow create a temporary image from the base64 upload to use in the second script?
Hopefully that makes sense.
any help appreciated