Do i have a upload a base64 image to a folder before i can use it in the rest of the script?

Hi,

I’m trying to create an upload form where the user uploads an image which is then combined with a png overlay.

I have both parts working separately. I’m using croppie.js so the user can crop their image and it then passes the cropped image as a base64 image which i can then save to a folder. this works fine but i can’t work out how to add in the overlay part before saving it.

I’m not sure if i can use the base64 image in the overlay script without first uploading it as an image to my server. I was hoping not to do this as i’d have to clean up that image when i make the final combined overlay image.

this is the script that uploads the image

$img = $_POST['imagebase64']; $img = str_replace('data:image/png;base64,', '', $img); $img = str_replace(' ', '+', $img); $data = base64_decode($img); $file = "upload/" . uniqid() . '.png'; $success = file_put_contents($file, $data); echo '<img src="https://www.example.co.uk/project/'.$file.'">';

I’m using this script for the overlay https://www.php.net/manual/en/image.examples-watermark.php

<?php // Load the stamp and the photo to apply the watermark to $stamp = imagecreatefrompng('stamp.png'); $im = imagecreatefromjpeg('photo.jpeg'); // Set the margins for the stamp and get the height/width of the stamp image $marge_right = 10; $marge_bottom = 10; $sx = imagesx($stamp); $sy = imagesy($stamp); // Copy the stamp image onto our photo using the margin offsets and the photo // width to calculate positioning of the stamp. imagecopy($im, $stamp, imagesx($im) - $sx - $marge_right, imagesy($im) - $sy - $marge_bottom, 0, 0, imagesx($stamp), imagesy($stamp)); // Output and free memory header('Content-type: image/png'); imagepng($im); imagedestroy($im); ?>

I tried using $data as the $im but it fails as it doesn’t understand it as ‘of type GdImage’. Can i somehow create a temporary image from the base64 upload to use in the second script?

Hopefully that makes sense.

any help appreciated