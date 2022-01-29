Do CSS colour swatches have some sort of order?

Regret the late reply it was due to being locked out of the domain for a week while attempting to create multiple subdomains

The article was interesting and also confusing because the more one learns one realises just how involved colour usage is and there seems to be no easy solution.

The Swatch colour application can now be selected by using the input color feature. This also eliminates the need to check for incorrect or malicious user input… I think and hope

Six colours can be selected and the table/grid highlighting the colour differences between background and foreground.

I’ve tried various label names instead of body, header, div, text-1, etc and think just bg1, fg1, bg2, fg2, etc would be better but open to suggestions. Also any other suggestions which could make the application a worthwhile tool.

A typical page is shown below the table/grid selection and also the selected CSS colour variables can be copied and pasted directly into your own stylesheet…

Tentatively tapped on a tablet and just noticed the “Defaut” misspelling! I’m surprised the selection works satisfactorily

PHP is used but could be converted to JavaScript with someone who has sufficient knowledge. Application could then be posted on Codepen or similar site.