Do CSS colour swatches have some sort of order?

HTML & CSS
Regret the late reply it was due to being locked out of the domain for a week while attempting to create multiple subdomains :frowning:

The article was interesting and also confusing because the more one learns one realises just how involved colour usage is and there seems to be no easy solution. :frowning:

The Swatch colour application can now be selected by using the input color feature. This also eliminates the need to check for incorrect or malicious user input… I think and hope :slight_smile:

Six colours can be selected and the table/grid highlighting the colour differences between background and foreground.

I’ve tried various label names instead of body, header, div, text-1, etc and think just bg1, fg1, bg2, fg2, etc would be better but open to suggestions. Also any other suggestions which could make the application a worthwhile tool.

A typical page is shown below the table/grid selection and also the selected CSS colour variables can be copied and pasted directly into your own stylesheet…

Tentatively tapped on a tablet and just noticed the “Defaut” misspelling! I’m surprised the selection works satisfactorily :slight_smile:

PHP is used but could be converted to JavaScript with someone who has sufficient knowledge. Application could then be posted on Codepen or similar site.

Screendump

image
image1620×2160 356 KB

