Do CSS colour swatches have some sort of order?

@PaulOB,
I not sure exactly how to explain my requirements but will try again because I’ve always had problems with matching colours and one designer decided after a series of brief tests that I was “colour deaf”.
I’ve often seen a swatch or palette of five colours recommended for a particular theme. I created the webpage that sets the five main colours and used CSS var(—color); for background-color, text color, etc. The colour swatch/palettes samples tried were disappointing.
Following is a sample of colours that I would like to experiment by setting values in my PHP webpage which inserts the relevant colours depending on the URL parameter.
“https://codepen.io/dropside/pen/KkLaH
Is the first colour of the swatch/palette meant for the body background followed by the body text colour, etc? Are there any recommendations on how to use the different colours?