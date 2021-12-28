Do CSS colour swatches have some sort of order?

#1

I’ve been playing with CSS variables that use colour swatches and wondering if a swatch can be easily copied and pasted.

Swatches look aesthetic by themselves but fail with the following layout:

https://this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.anetizer.com/sp-a/jb-swatch/index-000.php

My attempts have failed miserably making most layouts unreadable :frowning:

#2

I’m not sure what you’re asking but the unreadability comes from the lack of contrast between the colors.

Perhaps if you went away from the named colors as your primary. There’s no real need to stick to the names colors anymore as we’ve gone well past that technology, and in fact, that limited color palate will most likely be painful in a monochromatic theme since they’re too close to each other. Start with a deeper darker color as your base, and perhaps that will help to develop a more readable color scheme.

Here’s a good page discussing monochromatic color schemes: https://www.colorsexplained.com/monochromatic-colors/

You can also use the inspect elements tool and look at the contrast ratio. A check is good, a not symbol is not.
Yours using the red
image
A slight tweak to the color to be darker (just that one not any of the rest)
image

#3

If you use hsl colors you can select complementary colors more easily as shown in this article.

#4

You can also use the WebAIM contrast checker. Anything with a fail may be problematic…

https://webaim.org/resources/contrastchecker/
So for example, if you look at your red version, it fails the check for normal text, going with the largest contrast of red → white. You CAN use the red/white for large test, but not “normal”

image
image734×711 38.6 KB

You darken it some, and it passes one but not the other and you notice, it’s still not great to read

image
image753×737 41.8 KB

Adjust it until it passes both tests, and it’s much easier to read…

image
image740×697 40.6 KB

