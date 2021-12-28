Do CSS colour swatches have some sort of order?

I’m not sure what you’re asking but the unreadability comes from the lack of contrast between the colors.

Perhaps if you went away from the named colors as your primary. There’s no real need to stick to the names colors anymore as we’ve gone well past that technology, and in fact, that limited color palate will most likely be painful in a monochromatic theme since they’re too close to each other. Start with a deeper darker color as your base, and perhaps that will help to develop a more readable color scheme.

Here’s a good page discussing monochromatic color schemes: https://www.colorsexplained.com/monochromatic-colors/

You can also use the inspect elements tool and look at the contrast ratio. A check is good, a not symbol is not.

Yours using the red



A slight tweak to the color to be darker (just that one not any of the rest)

