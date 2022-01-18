Do CSS colour swatches have some sort of order?

Color theory is one of the harder concepts to grasp, and TBH, I still refer to many resources every single time I refer to them.

As for the color swatches, it all depends.

So take this one for example.



If you’re going to use a lighter color as the background, the first and the last is pretty much the only combination you can use. The others just don’t have enough contrast.

BUT, if you use a darker color as the background, there are more options. You can use the darker blue with all but the next to last color, and you can use the next to last color with the first color. Why the combinations pass the check, I don’t know. But darker colors tend to allow more variety in foreground colors.

If you’re talking body backgrounds, most of those palettes don’t have a good color for either the background of the foreground. Most effective sites use Whites/Blacks or some saturation of them - for example, that codepen uses #222 instead of black, or one of those palettes has #f0f0f0, which could be used instead of white. They also use #888 instead of a white, but I personally think it’s pushing the contrast limits (something like #B0B0B0 reads better against #222)

You would use most of these palettes as backgrounds/borders/heading colors, etc. If you’re going to use a brighter color, use it sparingly (heading, blockquotes, borders, etc.) Use the ones at the extremes of the saturation scales (lightest and darkest) for foregrounds/backgrounds if you’re not going to use whites/blacks.

But use the contrast to make it readable - a bright background needs a dark foreground, and a darker background needs a brighter foreground.

Like for example, your blue isn’t bad, but the contrast is off. Reverse the foreground colors and it’s much more readable

