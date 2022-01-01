Do CSS colour swatches have some sort of order?

I’ve been playing with CSS variables that use colour swatches and wondering if a swatch can be easily copied and pasted.

Swatches look aesthetic by themselves but fail with the following layout:

https://this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.anetizer.com/sp-a/jb-swatch/index-000.php

My attempts have failed miserably making most layouts unreadable :frowning:

I’m not sure what you’re asking but the unreadability comes from the lack of contrast between the colors.

Perhaps if you went away from the named colors as your primary. There’s no real need to stick to the names colors anymore as we’ve gone well past that technology, and in fact, that limited color palate will most likely be painful in a monochromatic theme since they’re too close to each other. Start with a deeper darker color as your base, and perhaps that will help to develop a more readable color scheme.

Here’s a good page discussing monochromatic color schemes: https://www.colorsexplained.com/monochromatic-colors/

You can also use the inspect elements tool and look at the contrast ratio. A check is good, a not symbol is not.
Yours using the red
image
A slight tweak to the color to be darker (just that one not any of the rest)
image

If you use hsl colors you can select complementary colors more easily as shown in this article.

You can also use the WebAIM contrast checker. Anything with a fail may be problematic…

https://webaim.org/resources/contrastchecker/
So for example, if you look at your red version, it fails the check for normal text, going with the largest contrast of red → white. You CAN use the red/white for large test, but not “normal”

image
image

You darken it some, and it passes one but not the other and you notice, it’s still not great to read

image
image

Adjust it until it passes both tests, and it’s much easier to read…

image
image

@PaulOB,

I not sure exactly how to explain my requirements but will try again because I’ve always had problems with matching colours and one designer decided after a series of brief tests that I was “colour deaf”.

I’ve often seen a swatch or palette of five colours recommended for a particular theme. I created the webpage that sets the five main colours and used CSS var(—color); for background-color, text color, etc. The colour swatch/palettes samples tried were disappointing.

Following is a sample of colours that I would like to experiment by setting values in my PHP webpage which inserts the relevant colours depending on the URL parameter.

https://codepen.io/dropside/pen/KkLaH

Is the first colour of the swatch/palette meant for the body background followed by the body text colour, etc? Are there any recommendations on how to use the different colours?

Color theory is one of the harder concepts to grasp, and TBH, I still refer to many resources every single time I refer to them.

As for the color swatches, it all depends.

So take this one for example.

image
image

If you’re going to use a lighter color as the background, the first and the last is pretty much the only combination you can use. The others just don’t have enough contrast.

BUT, if you use a darker color as the background, there are more options. You can use the darker blue with all but the next to last color, and you can use the next to last color with the first color. Why the combinations pass the check, I don’t know. But darker colors tend to allow more variety in foreground colors.

If you’re talking body backgrounds, most of those palettes don’t have a good color for either the background of the foreground. Most effective sites use Whites/Blacks or some saturation of them - for example, that codepen uses #222 instead of black, or one of those palettes has #f0f0f0, which could be used instead of white. They also use #888 instead of a white, but I personally think it’s pushing the contrast limits (something like #B0B0B0 reads better against #222)

You would use most of these palettes as backgrounds/borders/heading colors, etc. If you’re going to use a brighter color, use it sparingly (heading, blockquotes, borders, etc.) Use the ones at the extremes of the saturation scales (lightest and darkest) for foregrounds/backgrounds if you’re not going to use whites/blacks.

But use the contrast to make it readable - a bright background needs a dark foreground, and a darker background needs a brighter foreground.

Like for example, your blue isn’t bad, but the contrast is off. Reverse the foreground colors and it’s much more readable

image
image

I thought that using CSS Variables would simplify webpage colour choices but it looks like there is no easy solution :frowning:

The colour table is useful and perhaps I should have a Debug link to show how the background and foreground colours may be used.

Bring back the good old days of monochrome monitors :slight_smile:

It does give a clear visual indication of which FG/BG combinations work and which don’t.
Perhaps you could come up with a way to judge them numerically. Then use that to pick which are assigned to classes that will hold text, and which will only be decorative elements. Though I still think it best for the human element to pick.

I think using variables is good when you want to make changes to a colour scheme quickly, maybe just to try out a look, as you can change a colour in one place without having to edit several selectors in a style-sheet. I suppose it depends on the set up you have created.

Just to add another resource

https://color.adobe.com/

which seems to be available without the eye watering Adobe CC subscription. If you do subscribe to CC you can create palettes that you can share between the different apps and can drag and drop - in Dreamweaver you can drag the colors into the code and it enters the rgb values.

There is also a rather nifty mobile app (with the subscription) where you can take a photograph and it creates a palette from the photo and if you don’t like the choices it has made you can drag a selector across the image to choose different areas. My wives scarves have good colour palettes for this!

They do a little as shown in that article I pointed out. Using HSL you can just add a value of 180 to find the complementary color which should give the required contrast plus also you can lighten or darken using a calc value.

It will still be quite complex but will go some way to automating the process. This article explains it in a bit more detail.

For text to be easy to read it is far, far more important to have good contrast of the subjective brightness of the two colours than to have near complementary colours.

From this W3C document:

For people without colour deficiencies, hue and saturation have minimal or no effect on legibility as assessed by reading performance (Knoblauch et al., 1991).

So for example blue text on a yellow background will be very much easier to read than magenta text on a green background. Dark red text on a light pink background will be easy to read although the hues could be identical.

Note subjective (perceived) brightness is not the same as luminance as used in HSL description of colours.

Yes perhaps I made it sound a bit simplistic and that article by Una that I linked to above does mention those shortcomings.

Keep in mind, since HSL is how the computer understands lightness and not how the user understands lightness, this technique is not perfect, and it clearly shows us where custom properties and the calc function still fall short.

Just saw these couple of links and was interested to see that color-contrast is coming to css.

And an interesting talk about color palettes in CSS although most of it went over my head :slight_smile:

I really like the following demo and looking to trying it on the desktop because it would drastically simplify the current hit & miss approach of finding legible colours just by applying a single color-contrast variable! Wonderful :slight_smile:


  color: color-contrast(var(--bg) vs red, white, blue, pink, orange, white, black);

and then noticed it is experimental :frowning: How can I try it if there is no browser support?

Yes you can only test at the moment on a modern Mac using the Safari Technology Preview browser.

Unfortunately my mac is too old as it stopped at ios 10.13.6 and won’t update past that point as it needs the newer processor.