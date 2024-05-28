Do a post call depend on datatable values

If this is the case then you should be able to add an event listener to the
#information element and when they are added, any click will bubble up to that
#information element.
@rpg_digital Example or demo
WOW what a day, i got it solved by doing this
$(‘#information tbody’).on(‘click’, ‘.showup’, function () {
now i can do everything i want inside
$(this).html('Clicked');
$(this).attr('disabled', true);
});
its now working, wen i click the button get disabled and display clicked