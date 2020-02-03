Do a PHP POST after form POST

Hi there,
When a user fills out my online form i do a Form POST which sends the form data to a url and generates a token.
after that has happened how do i then populate that token into a variable and then do another post ?
What you are describing appears to be a workflow entirely at the browser end. In which case, the answer is ‘use javascript to handle the form post’s return and send another post request out.’
If i’m misunderstanding something, you’ll have to spell it out for me a bit more i’m afraid.
What is the high level overview of what you are trying to solve with this code. It sounds like your logic may be off.