Thanks ,

I am trying to turn a ‘Drag & Drop Single Div code’ into ‘DnD Multiple Divs code’ .

I like the ‘Single DnD Div Code’ very much because it is very fast .

The ‘who clicked me’ part works fine .

<script> var e ; var elmnt ; var eventHold ; var holdTargetId ; var holdTarget ; var theParent = document.querySelector("#elemContainer"); theParent.addEventListener("click", whoClickedMe, false); function whoClickedMe(e) { if (e.target !== e.currentTarget) { var holdTarget = e.target.id; alert("He did = " + holdTarget); dragElement() ; } e.stopPropagation(); } </script>

But I’m stuck on the DnD part , how to call ‘function dragElement()’ , etc. .

Here is the original code: (and below that is the current Problem code .)

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <style> #mydiv { position: absolute; z-index: 9; background-color: #f1f1f1; text-align: center; border: 1px solid #d3d3d3; } #mydivheader { padding: 10px; cursor: move; z-index: 10; background-color: #2196F3; color: #fff; } </style> <body> <h1>Draggable DIV Element</h1> <p>Click and hold the mouse button down while moving the DIV element</p> <div id="mydiv"> <div id="mydivheader">Click here to move</div> <p>Move</p> <p>this</p> <p>DIV</p> </div> <script> //Make the DIV element draggagle: dragElement(document.getElementById("mydiv")); function dragElement(elmnt) { var pos1 = 0, pos2 = 0, pos3 = 0, pos4 = 0; if (document.getElementById(elmnt.id + "header")) { /* if present, the header is where you move the DIV from:*/ document.getElementById(elmnt.id + "header").onmousedown = dragMouseDown; } else { /* otherwise, move the DIV from anywhere inside the DIV:*/ elmnt.onmousedown = dragMouseDown; } function dragMouseDown(e) { e = e || window.event; e.preventDefault(); // get the mouse cursor position at startup: pos3 = e.clientX; pos4 = e.clientY; document.onmouseup = closeDragElement; // call a function whenever the cursor moves: document.onmousemove = elementDrag; } function elementDrag(e) { e = e || window.event; e.preventDefault(); // calculate the new cursor position: pos1 = pos3 - e.clientX; pos2 = pos4 - e.clientY; pos3 = e.clientX; pos4 = e.clientY; // set the element's new position: elmnt.style.top = (elmnt.offsetTop - pos2) + "px"; elmnt.style.left = (elmnt.offsetLeft - pos1) + "px"; } function closeDragElement() { /* stop moving when mouse button is released:*/ document.onmouseup = null; document.onmousemove = null; } } </script> </body> </html>

Here is the problem code:

Here are the Errors:

Uncaught TypeError: Cannot set properties of undefined (setting 'onmousedown') at dragElement (DnD-Multiple-DIVs.html:66:22) at HTMLDivElement.whoClickedMe

// line# 52: dragElement() ;

// line# 66 elmnt.onmousedown = dragMouseDown;

<!DOCTYPE html> <html><head><meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=windows-1252"> <style> img { margin: 5px; padding: 5px 8px; outline: none; border: none; color: white; font-size: 1em; } div:hover { // background-color: #ffa000; cursor: pointer; } #result { border:1px solid; display:inline-block; margin:5px; /* padding:5px; */ } </style> </head> <body> <div id="elemContainer" style="position: absolute; width: 1420px; height: 750px; display:inline-block; "> <div class="item" id="elem1" draggable="true" style="border-radius: 50%; width:32px; height:32px; position: relative; float:left; left: 30%; top:0; background-color: #FF0004;"> 1</div> <div class="item" id="elem2" draggable="true" style="border-radius: 50%; width:32px; height:32px; position: relative; float:left; left: 31%; top: 0; background-color: #FE8E05;"> 2</div> </div> <!-- id="elemContainer" --> <div id="result">result = </div> <script> var e ; var elmnt ; var eventHold ; var holdTargetId ; var holdTarget ; var theParent = document.querySelector("#elemContainer"); theParent.addEventListener("click", whoClickedMe, false); function whoClickedMe(e) { if (e.target !== e.currentTarget) { var holdTarget = e.target.id; alert("He did = " + holdTarget); dragElement() ; } e.stopPropagation(); } </script> <script> function dragElement() { console.log("function dragElement(holdTarget = " + holdTargetId) ; elmnt = holdTarget ; // var savedTargetId = event.target.id ; var pos1 = 0, pos2 = 0, pos3 = 0, pos4 = 0; elmnt.onmousedown = dragMouseDown; } function dragMouseDown(e) { e = e || window.event; e.preventDefault(); console.log("function dragMouseDown(e)") ; // get the mouse cursor position at startup: pos3 = e.clientX; pos4 = e.clientY; document.onmouseup = closeDragElement; // call a function whenever the cursor moves: document.onmousemove = elementDrag; } function elementDrag(e) { e = e || window.event; e.preventDefault(); //console.log("function elementDrag(e)") ; // calculate the new cursor position: pos1 = pos3 - e.clientX; pos2 = pos4 - e.clientY; pos3 = e.clientX; pos4 = e.clientY; // set the element's new position: elmnt.style.top = (elmnt.offsetTop - pos2) + "px"; elmnt.style.left = (elmnt.offsetLeft - pos1) + "px"; } function closeDragElement() { /* stop moving when mouse button is released:*/ //console.log("function closeDragElement()") document.onmouseup = null; document.onmousemove = null; } </script> </body></html>

Thank you for your Help.