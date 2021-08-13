Dlinkap.local | How do I log into my Dlink wifi extender?

If a user fails in interacting with the [dlinkap.local](https://dlink-aplocal.com/) window, then instead of typing dlinkap.local link as the web address bar of your browser, you can type the LAN IP address of your [Dlink Extender](https://dlink-aplocal.com/) as the URL of a browser. The LAN IP address of a Dlink extender is [192.168.0.50](https://dlink-aplocal.com/). Sometimes due to piled-up cache memory in your browser, the user is denied from accessing any website within the browser. You can also check the cached memory of your browser in which you are operating the internet, if the cache memory is piled up in your browser you can remove all of it using the settings tab of your browser.![dlink extender|206x215](upload://vq9CEAfxB2dwNg1ephftb2vXMHH.jpeg)