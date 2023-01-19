Divide long html input into auto pages

I can’t seem to find this:

You have a user inputted text or photo html page that you can continuously add to and after it gets a current length it automatically goes to the next page and then places at the bottom of the page a link to page 1, page 2, next, previous, etc.

So, my thought process is that if you have an 800px length page and the next item added (text or photo) would go to the next page because it doesn’t fit on that page - and then that process would repeat itself.

Not talking about different records from a database, just one long html page that you can divide into pages automatically.

Just wondering if that is possible?